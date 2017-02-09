Ambitious Tusker Coach eyes Champions League group stage

Straight up he told kpl.co.ke on Wednesday that he is looking to guide the brewers to the modern era African Champions League group stage, a feat never before achieved by the Kenyan club. The Ugandan tactician will open his Tusker account in the elite African club competition on Saturday, February 11 at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani in Nairobi against AS Port-Louis of Mauritius in a preliminary round, first leg tie.

