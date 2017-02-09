Ambitious Tusker Coach eyes Champions...

Ambitious Tusker Coach eyes Champions League group stage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Straight up he told kpl.co.ke on Wednesday that he is looking to guide the brewers to the modern era African Champions League group stage, a feat never before achieved by the Kenyan club. The Ugandan tactician will open his Tusker account in the elite African club competition on Saturday, February 11 at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani in Nairobi against AS Port-Louis of Mauritius in a preliminary round, first leg tie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) Jan 23 DEPORT MALBARS 106
News Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15) Aug '16 DEPORT MALBARS 15
News See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16) May '16 MAURITIAN 28
News Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11) Jan '16 A PATRIOT 165
News Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11) Nov '15 DEPORT MALBARS 36
News Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13) Aug '15 MALBARS CACA CONT... 6
News expelled from paradise (Jun '07) Aug '15 MALBAR CACA FIXERS 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC