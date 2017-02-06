2017 CAF Champions League preliminary...

2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match to begin

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Kenyan Premier League Champions Tusker football club will start their continental assignment away this weekend against AS Port-Louis 2000 from Mauritius in the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match. The Brewers, who will be under the tutelage of new head coach Ugandan George Nsimbe, who replaced double winning tactician Ugandan Paul Nkata [presently with Mombasa based Bandari FC, return to the prestigious African top tier competition for the first time since 2013, where they were eliminated in the first round by Egyptian giants Egypt Al-Ahly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) Jan 23 DEPORT MALBARS 106
News Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15) Aug '16 DEPORT MALBARS 15
News See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16) May '16 MAURITIAN 28
News Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11) Jan '16 A PATRIOT 165
News Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11) Nov '15 DEPORT MALBARS 36
News Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13) Aug '15 MALBARS CACA CONT... 6
News expelled from paradise (Jun '07) Aug '15 MALBAR CACA FIXERS 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC