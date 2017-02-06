2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match to begin

Kenyan Premier League Champions Tusker football club will start their continental assignment away this weekend against AS Port-Louis 2000 from Mauritius in the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match. The Brewers, who will be under the tutelage of new head coach Ugandan George Nsimbe, who replaced double winning tactician Ugandan Paul Nkata [presently with Mombasa based Bandari FC, return to the prestigious African top tier competition for the first time since 2013, where they were eliminated in the first round by Egyptian giants Egypt Al-Ahly.

