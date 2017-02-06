2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match to begin
Kenyan Premier League Champions Tusker football club will start their continental assignment away this weekend against AS Port-Louis 2000 from Mauritius in the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match. The Brewers, who will be under the tutelage of new head coach Ugandan George Nsimbe, who replaced double winning tactician Ugandan Paul Nkata [presently with Mombasa based Bandari FC, return to the prestigious African top tier competition for the first time since 2013, where they were eliminated in the first round by Egyptian giants Egypt Al-Ahly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|Jan 23
|DEPORT MALBARS
|106
|Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|DEPORT MALBARS
|15
|See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16)
|May '16
|MAURITIAN
|28
|Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11)
|Jan '16
|A PATRIOT
|165
|Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11)
|Nov '15
|DEPORT MALBARS
|36
|Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13)
|Aug '15
|MALBARS CACA CONT...
|6
|expelled from paradise (Jun '07)
|Aug '15
|MALBAR CACA FIXERS
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC