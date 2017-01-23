Modi congratulates new Mauritius PM

Modi congratulates new Mauritius PM

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, Jan 23 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated new Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth who assumed office on Monday after his father Anerood Jugnauth, 86, stepped down from the post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with Pravind Kumar Jugnauth a short while ago to congratulate him on his assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Mauritius, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) 2 hr DEPORT MALBARS 106
News Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15) Aug '16 DEPORT MALBARS 15
News See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16) May '16 MAURITIAN 28
News Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11) Jan '16 A PATRIOT 165
News Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11) Nov '15 DEPORT MALBARS 36
News Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13) Aug '15 MALBARS CACA CONT... 6
News expelled from paradise (Jun '07) Aug '15 MALBAR CACA FIXERS 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC