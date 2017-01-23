Modi congratulates new Mauritius PM

New Delhi, Jan 23 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated new Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth who assumed office on Monday after his father Anerood Jugnauth, 86, stepped down from the post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with Pravind Kumar Jugnauth a short while ago to congratulate him on his assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Mauritius, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.

