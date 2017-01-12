Mauritius pledges support for sugar p...

Mauritius pledges support for sugar production in Ghana

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaWeb

Barely three days into the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the people's Republic of Mauritius has announced to support the new administration in the area of sugar production by setting up sugar factories in districts which will be identified by the two governments as viable. The Mauritian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Hon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) 9 hr Peter Cheng 103
News Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15) Aug '16 DEPORT MALBARS 15
News See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16) May '16 MAURITIAN 28
News Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11) Jan '16 A PATRIOT 165
News Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11) Nov '15 DEPORT MALBARS 36
News Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13) Aug '15 MALBARS CACA CONT... 6
News expelled from paradise (Jun '07) Aug '15 MALBAR CACA FIXERS 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,278 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC