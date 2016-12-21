Mauritius: National Economy to Underg...

Mauritius: National Economy to Undergo Positive Boost in 2017, Says PM

The national economy will undergo a positive boost in 2017 with various projects that will kick off in the building sector along with the Metro express and other projects identified under the Road Decongestion Programme and the construction of four Smart Cities. This was the gist of the message to the Nation of the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, on the occasion of New Year 2017.

