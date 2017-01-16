Mauritius Deepens Relations With Ghana

Mauritius is cooperating with Ghana to develop the economy in the areas of technology, production of sugar, poultry and its by-products. The Minister was in the country to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Akufo-Addo and also to extend an official invitation to the President to be the chief guest at Mauritius Independence Day ceremony on March 12. He said Mauritius has a lot to learn from Ghana's deepening democracy and was impressed with its depth and width together with its beautiful division of powers.

