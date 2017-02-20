Mauritian Premier Succeeded by Son, O...

Mauritian Premier Succeeded by Son, Opposition Plans Protest

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Bloomberg

Pravind Jugnauth took over as Mauritius's new prime minister, a day after his father resigned and bequeathed the premiership to his son, as the opposition announced plans to demonstrate against the transfer of power. Jugnauth, 55, was sworn in Monday at a ceremony in the capital, Port Louis, and said he would retain his portfolio in the Finance Ministry.

Chicago, IL

