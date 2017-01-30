Indian-origin Mauritius PM steps down, Oppn demands new poll6 hours ago
The Indian-origin Prime Minister of Mauritius Sir Anerood Jugnauth today handed over power to his son Pravind despite anger from the opposition which has called for new elections in the island nation. Jugnauth, 86, officially handed his resignation to President Ameenah Gurib Fakim - whose role is ceremonial - after long hinting he would step down before his term expires in 2019.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|Jan 23
|DEPORT MALBARS
|106
|Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|DEPORT MALBARS
|15
|See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16)
|May '16
|MAURITIAN
|28
|Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11)
|Jan '16
|A PATRIOT
|165
|Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11)
|Nov '15
|DEPORT MALBARS
|36
|Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13)
|Aug '15
|MALBARS CACA CONT...
|6
|expelled from paradise (Jun '07)
|Aug '15
|MALBAR CACA FIXERS
|308
