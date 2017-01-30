Indian-origin Mauritius PM steps down...

Indian-origin Mauritius PM steps down, Oppn demands new poll6 hours ago

Monday Jan 23

The Indian-origin Prime Minister of Mauritius Sir Anerood Jugnauth today handed over power to his son Pravind despite anger from the opposition which has called for new elections in the island nation. Jugnauth, 86, officially handed his resignation to President Ameenah Gurib Fakim - whose role is ceremonial - after long hinting he would step down before his term expires in 2019.

Chicago, IL

