Africa: Mauritius' IOX Wants to Build an International Cable to Link India to Africa
An ambitious new cable project is seeking to link Mauritius to Africa and India. Formerly with Seacom, IOX's Arun Kandasamy wants to make Mauritius a hub for enterprise business and a stepping stone for Indian businesses to enter African markets.
