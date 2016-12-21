Paris Hilton struts on a sunny beach in Mauritius and prepares to go up in a seaplane
Life's a vacation for Paris Hilton! The DJ bares her sculpted legs as she gambols on a sunny beach in Mauritius For the past few days, the infamous heiress has been holidaying in Mauritius, and has recently settled at the SO Sofitel Hotel in the seaside village of Bel-Ombre. A spate of Instagram photos posted on Wednesday saw her frolicking about on a sun-drenched beach, baring her chiselled legs in a green swim dress.
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|Dec 11
|PATRIOT
|90
|Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|DEPORT MALBARS
|15
|See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16)
|May '16
|MAURITIAN
|28
|Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11)
|Jan '16
|A PATRIOT
|165
|Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11)
|Nov '15
|DEPORT MALBARS
|36
|Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13)
|Aug '15
|MALBARS CACA CONT...
|6
|expelled from paradise (Jun '07)
|Aug '15
|MALBAR CACA FIXERS
|308
