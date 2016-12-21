Mauritius: SMEs On Course for a New Boost, Says Minister Bholah
The Small and Medium Enterprises sector is expected to see a new boost next year after the various measures and incentives taken to favour the growth of SMEs announced the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr S. Bholah, in Port Louis on 13 December 2016. The Minister was meeting the press to review the achievements of the current year.
