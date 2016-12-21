Mauritius: Award of Certificates to 30 Unemployed Women Under the Back to Work Programme
A first batch of 30 unemployed women who have completed a training programme on Induction to World of Work under the Back To Work Programme received their certificates yesterday at the seat of the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, in Port Louis. During the ceremony, the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, reiterated that female unemployment rate in Mauritius has traditionally been much higher as compared to that of male.
