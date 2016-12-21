Manohar Parrikar assures Mauritius of India's 'full support'10 min ago
Port Louis, Dec 10: Defence Manohar Parrikar today assured Mauritius India will continue to extend "full support" to it for training and capacity-building as he handed over two Chetak helicopters and the Indian Ocean nation commissioned an Indian-made fast patrol vessel for its Coast Guard. He met Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, who also holds the defence portfolio, and was the special guest of honour at the event commissioning the water jet attack craft.
