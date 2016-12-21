Flight MH370 families urge Mauritians...

Flight MH370 families urge Mauritians to be on alert for debris

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Reuters

Relatives of victims of a Malaysian Airlines flight that vanished in 2014 urged the people of Mauritius on Wednesday to be on lookout for plane debris that might wash ashore in the Indian Ocean island state and hand in anything to authorities. Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, sparking an international search in the southern Indian Ocean that continues today.

Chicago, IL

