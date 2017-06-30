Mauritania' airways- Creative Commons via Flickr/Ken Fielding

Mauritania' airways- Creative Commons...

Saturday Jun 17

Mauritanian ambassador to Doha Sidi Ould Mohamed Laghdaf left Qatar immediately after cutting the ties. Mauritanian is one of Arab countries severed their ties with Qatar over accusations of "supporting terrorist group."

