Mauritania Airlines orders one Boeing 737 MAX 8
From left, Boeing Commercial Airplanes VP-Latin America Caribbean & Africa sales Van Rex Gallard with Mauritania Airlines CEO Mohamed Radhi Bennahi Mauritania Airlines today announced an order for one 737 MAX 8 at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order is valued at $112.4 million at list prices.
