Mauritania Airlines orders one Boeing...

Mauritania Airlines orders one Boeing 737 MAX 8

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Air Transport World

From left, Boeing Commercial Airplanes VP-Latin America Caribbean & Africa sales Van Rex Gallard with Mauritania Airlines CEO Mohamed Radhi Bennahi Mauritania Airlines today announced an order for one 737 MAX 8 at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order is valued at $112.4 million at list prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air Transport World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Author Of 'Guantanamo Diary' Released From Mili... (Oct '16) Oct '16 No. 1
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Is it true that us mauritanian came from somalians (Dec '14) Dec '14 Layla 1
Atheist Debate (May '14) Nov '14 God worships Sin ... 2
Hager Werken Embalming Compound Pink Powders +... (Aug '14) Aug '14 LOVE SPELL CASTER 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,110 • Total comments across all topics: 282,029,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC