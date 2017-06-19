His Majesty receives thanks from Maur...

His Majesty receives thanks from Mauritanian president

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has received a cable of thanks from President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in reply to His Majesty's condolences cable on the death of Ely Ould Mohamed Vall, former Mauritanian president.

