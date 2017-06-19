His Majesty receives thanks from Mauritanian president
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has received a cable of thanks from President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in reply to His Majesty's condolences cable on the death of Ely Ould Mohamed Vall, former Mauritanian president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Author Of 'Guantanamo Diary' Released From Mili... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No.
|1
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Is it true that us mauritanian came from somalians (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Layla
|1
|Atheist Debate (May '14)
|Nov '14
|God worships Sin ...
|2
|Hager Werken Embalming Compound Pink Powders +... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LOVE SPELL CASTER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC