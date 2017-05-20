Mauritania willing to take part in Be...

Mauritania willing to take part in Belt and Road Initiative: president

Saturday Read more: Xinhuanet

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz said Friday that Mauritania supports and stands ready to participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. Speaking during a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Aziz said Mauritania would like to further enhance coordination with China on issues such as the reform of the UN Security Council so as to jointly safeguard the benefits of developing countries, especially African countries.

Chicago, IL

