Mauritania willing to take part in Belt and Road Initiative: president
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz said Friday that Mauritania supports and stands ready to participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. Speaking during a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Aziz said Mauritania would like to further enhance coordination with China on issues such as the reform of the UN Security Council so as to jointly safeguard the benefits of developing countries, especially African countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Author Of 'Guantanamo Diary' Released From Mili... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No.
|1
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Is it true that us mauritanian came from somalians (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Layla
|1
|Atheist Debate (May '14)
|Nov '14
|God worships Sin ...
|2
|Hager Werken Embalming Compound Pink Powders +... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LOVE SPELL CASTER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC