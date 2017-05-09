Alfano on Italian held in Mauritania

Rome, May 9 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano pledged the utmost commitment to achieve a prompt solution to the case of Cristian Provvisionato, an Italian being held in Mauritania, during a meeting on April 26 with the man's mother, Doina Coman, the foreign ministry said Tuesday. The ministry of foreign affairs, in close cooperation with the Italian Embassy in Rabat, is closely and attentively following the case of Provvisionato and has always kept in close contact with his family since the beginning.

