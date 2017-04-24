France was informed of US Syria strik...

France was informed of US Syria strikes, foreign minister says

Friday Apr 7

The United States informed France ahead of its missile strikes on Syrian military positions, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday. "I was told by Rex Tillerson during the night," Ayrault told Reuters and France Info radio in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott where he is on a diplomatic visit.

Chicago, IL

