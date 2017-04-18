Akjoujt, Mauritania Seen From Orbit

Akjoujt, Mauritania Seen From Orbit

Monday Apr 17

Thomas Pesquet: It is not easy to see borders from space, especially around the Sahara... this mine is in Mauritania where they have been excavating copper for many years.

Chicago, IL

