Inside China's Almost-Totally-Legal $400M Fishery in Africa
This Chinese ship fishes with side trawlers. Nets hang from struts extending from each side of the ship, dragging behind and catching anything and everything in its path.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Author Of 'Guantanamo Diary' Released From Mili...
|Oct '16
|No.
|1
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Is it true that us mauritanian came from somalians (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Layla
|1
|Atheist Debate (May '14)
|Nov '14
|God worships Sin ...
|2
|Hager Werken Embalming Compound Pink Powders +... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LOVE SPELL CASTER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC