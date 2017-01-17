UPDATE 1-Western Sahara's Polisario urges EU to seize disputed cargo on tanker

Jan 18 Western Sahara's Polisario independence movement says it will ask EU and French authorities to seize a cargo that was loaded onto a tanker this month in the Moroccan-controlled part of the disputed desert territory. The case could break new legal ground in the long-running conflict over Western Sahara, where Polisario has declared an independent state, but which has been claimed by Morocco as part of its kingdom.

