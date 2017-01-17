UPDATE 1-Western Sahara's Polisario urges EU to seize disputed cargo on tanker
Jan 18 Western Sahara's Polisario independence movement says it will ask EU and French authorities to seize a cargo that was loaded onto a tanker this month in the Moroccan-controlled part of the disputed desert territory. The case could break new legal ground in the long-running conflict over Western Sahara, where Polisario has declared an independent state, but which has been claimed by Morocco as part of its kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Author Of 'Guantanamo Diary' Released From Mili...
|Oct '16
|No.
|1
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Is it true that us mauritanian came from somalians (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Layla
|1
|Atheist Debate (May '14)
|Nov '14
|God worships Sin ...
|2
|Hager Werken Embalming Compound Pink Powders +... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LOVE SPELL CASTER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC