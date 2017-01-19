Gambia's Jammeh Negotiating Amnesty With Mauritanian President

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh is negotiating stepping down with Mauritania's president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz as regional forces mass on the West African country's borders to force him to cede power to Adama Barrow, who won an election last month, two people familiar with the situation said. Jammeh, who has ruled Gambia since 1994, is seeking a security detail and clearance to take his assets, the regional officials said, asking not to be identified because a public announcement has not been made.

