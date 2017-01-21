Gambians await Jammeh's exit after pl...

Gambians await Jammeh's exit after pledge to go

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 21, 2017 Read more: Vanguard

Gambians on Saturday anxiously awaited the departure of strongman Yahya Jammeh after he agreed to stand down following 11th-hour talks with west African leaders to head off a regional military intervention. Announced in the early hours of Saturday morning, Jammeh's decision to leave appears to end a protracted political crisis in this former British colony, allowing newly-elected president Adama Barrow to take over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Author Of 'Guantanamo Diary' Released From Mili... Oct '16 No. 1
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Is it true that us mauritanian came from somalians (Dec '14) Dec '14 Layla 1
Atheist Debate (May '14) Nov '14 God worships Sin ... 2
Hager Werken Embalming Compound Pink Powders +... (Aug '14) Aug '14 LOVE SPELL CASTER 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC