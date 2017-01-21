Gambians await Jammeh's exit after pledge to go

Gambians on Saturday anxiously awaited the departure of strongman Yahya Jammeh after he agreed to stand down following 11th-hour talks with west African leaders to head off a regional military intervention. Announced in the early hours of Saturday morning, Jammeh's decision to leave appears to end a protracted political crisis in this former British colony, allowing newly-elected president Adama Barrow to take over.

