Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Catholic World News

The Vatican announced on December 9 that an apostolic nunciature would be established in the African country, while the Islamic Republic of Mauritania will set up an embassy to the Holy See. Archbishop Michael Bannach, an American prelate who has been serving as apostolic delegate in Mauritania, is also apostolic nuncio to Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and Senegal; he resides in Senegal.

