Mauritanian blogger faces execution for apostasy

Dec 19, 2016 Read more: The Raw Story

In the dusty Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott, thousands of protesters armed with loudspeakers gathered outside the country's Supreme Court on November 15. Demonstrators held messages of protests on paper, some worn around their heads to keep their hands free, and demanded the court uphold the death sentence against Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ould Mkhaitir, a Mauritanian blogger

