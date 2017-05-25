OECS Trade Mission Holds Consultations In Member States

Intra-regional and international trade potential has been strengthened following a recent Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States trade mission held in St Lucia, Martinique and Dominica from April 24-28, 2017. Minister of agriculture for St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saboto Caesar, led the delegation and was accompanied by Jai Rampersad, in charge of purchasing; as well as Norman Pemberton, in charge of logistics.

