France A343 at Fort de France on Apr 16th 2017, rejected takeoff due to smoke from gear
An Air France Airbus A340-300, registration F-GLZS performing flight AF-4001 from Fort de France to Moscow Sheremetyevo with 266 people on board, was accelerating for takeoff from runway 12 when smoke was observed from the landing gear prompting the crew to reject takeoff at high speed. The aircraft slowed safely, vacated the runway via the turn off 2400 meters/7900 feet down the runway and stopped after crossing the hold short line.
