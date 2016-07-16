Unity in face of terror

Jul 16, 2016 Read more: Newsday

FRENCH AMBASSADOR to Trinidad and Tobago Hedi Picquart on Thursday night asked for unity in the face of terror and security challenges posed by transnational crime and terrorism. The ambassador was speaking at his St Clair residence where members of the diplomatic corps gathered to celebrate Bastille Day.

