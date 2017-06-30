Retired teachers head to the Marshalls
PS for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Ms Salaseini Daunabuna presents air ticket to a selected retired teacher Joveci Verevodi for teaching assignment in Marshall Islands. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 5:57PM TEN retired secondary school teachers are headed for the Republic of the Marshall Islands for teaching assignments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Jun 30
|We-re all doomed
|2
|Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|John Ruth
|270
|Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '14
|Musikologist
|10
|Logan County News (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carol Barrier
|1
|UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Shyshy
|2
|Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC