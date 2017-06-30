Photo proves Amelia Earhart SURVIVED ...

Photo proves Amelia Earhart SURVIVED crash landing

Wednesday Read more: Daily Mail

Does this photo prove Amelia Earhart SURVIVED crash landing but was then captured by Japanese forces? New image 'shows aviator boarding ship on Pacific island' AFTER she vanished A new image appears to show Amelia Earhart preparing to board a boat in the Marshall Islands after she vanished from the sky in 1937 The legendary aviator was last heard from on July 2 of that year, noting the poor visibility and her declining gas levels in a series of transmissions that morning The photograph, taken by a US spy working behind enemy lines, shows the pilot and navigator Fred Noonan along with the wreckage of her plane This would mean that Earhart and Noonan were almost certainly taken captive and held as prisoners of war by the Japanese after surviving the crash A newly unearthed photograph suggests that Amelia Earhart did not perish at sea back on July 2, 1937, when the famed female aviator ... (more)

