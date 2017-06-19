Marshall Islands Leader Appeals for Help on Climate Change
This Nov. 6, 2015, photo shows a large section of land between the trees washed away due to continuing rising sea leaves on Majuro Atoll, Marshall. The president of the Marshall Islands is appealing for help to convince U.S. President Donald Trump of the need to fight global warming following his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|John Ruth
|270
|Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '14
|Musikologist
|10
|Logan County News (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carol Barrier
|1
|UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Shyshy
|2
|Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|FACT
|1
