Calvo supports Trump's nominee for As...

Calvo supports Trump's nominee for Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: KUAM News

President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Interior Department veteran Douglas William Domenech as Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas. That office coordinates federal policy for the U.S. territories like American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the CNMI, and oversees U.S. federal assistance to the freely associated states of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the FSM, and Palau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ... Jun 30 We-re all doomed 2
News Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07) Aug '16 John Ruth 270
News Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '14 Musikologist 10
News Logan County News (Oct '14) Oct '14 Carol Barrier 1
News UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14) Jul '14 Shyshy 2
News Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14) Jun '14 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,318,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC