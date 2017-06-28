Calvo supports Trump's nominee for Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas

President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Interior Department veteran Douglas William Domenech as Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas. That office coordinates federal policy for the U.S. territories like American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the CNMI, and oversees U.S. federal assistance to the freely associated states of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the FSM, and Palau.

