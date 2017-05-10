Yacht that fled from police in Krabi ...

Yacht that fled from police in Krabi belongs to Thai resort operators

Thursday May 11

A Bt20 million-worth yacht, in which suspects of in an illegal spearfishing case brazenly escaped from police in Krabi's Mu Koh Lanta National Park last Saturday, belonged to a group of Thai resort business operators, a source in the investigation team said on Thursday. The yacht which was registered in the Republic of the Marshall Islands entered Thailand legally at Phuket on May 4 and has not left the country yet.

Chicago, IL

