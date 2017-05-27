Republic of the Marshall Islands Constitution Day
I am pleased to extend warm greetings to the people of the Republic of the Marshall Islands on behalf of the United States as you commemorate your Constitution Day. The United States and the Marshall Islands have a close historical relationship that predates your independence and endures through our close cooperation and the Compact of Free Association.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|John Ruth
|270
|Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '14
|Musikologist
|10
|Logan County News (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carol Barrier
|1
|UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Shyshy
|2
|Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|FACT
|1
