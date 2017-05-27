Republic of the Marshall Islands Cons...

Republic of the Marshall Islands Constitution Day

I am pleased to extend warm greetings to the people of the Republic of the Marshall Islands on behalf of the United States as you commemorate your Constitution Day. The United States and the Marshall Islands have a close historical relationship that predates your independence and endures through our close cooperation and the Compact of Free Association.

