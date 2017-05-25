Flanagan's Iverson does Navy work in ...

Flanagan's Iverson does Navy work in Marshall Islands

Sunday May 7

Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Andrew Iverson, of Flanagan, has been assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Pacific Command.

Chicago, IL

