Flanagan's Iverson does Navy work in Marshall Islands
Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Andrew Iverson, of Flanagan, has been assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Pacific Command.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|John Ruth
|270
|Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '14
|Musikologist
|10
|Logan County News (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carol Barrier
|1
|UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Shyshy
|2
|Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|FACT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC