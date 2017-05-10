Euroseas Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2017 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
On the same day, Friday, May 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results. Conference Call details: Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 819-7111 , 0 953-0329 or 1452 542 301 .
