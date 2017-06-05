Climate change, flooding, threaten 4....

Climate change, flooding, threaten 4.2 million people in Caribbean, Pacific islands

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Jamaica Observer

A new study by the Inter-American Development Bank estimates that 4.2 million people in Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean and in the Pacific are living in areas that are prone to flooding due to rising sea levels. In addition to coastal erosion, rising sea levels are expected to negatively impact economic output and employment and could aggravate inflation and cause an increase in government debt, according to the study, " A Blue Urban Agenda: Adapting to Climate Change in the Coastal Cities of Caribbean and Pacific Small Island Developing States."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07) Aug '16 John Ruth 270
News Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '14 Musikologist 10
News Logan County News (Oct '14) Oct '14 Carol Barrier 1
News UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14) Jul '14 Shyshy 2
News Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14) Jun '14 SpaceBlues 1
News Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14) Apr '14 FACT 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC