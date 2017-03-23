USS Lake Erie Assists Distressed Mari...

USS Lake Erie Assists Distressed Mariners

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie provided assistance to 25 mariners in the early hours of March 19, after receiving a distress call from a civilian ship taking on water. Lake Erie deployed a rescue and assistance team aboard its rigid hull inflatable boat , and after embarking the distressed vessel, the eight-member team began dewatering the ship and searching for the source of the flooding.

Chicago, IL

