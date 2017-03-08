Star Bulk Awarded USCG Qualship 21 for 30 Vessels

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded Qualship 21 status to 30 bulk carriers owned and operated by Star Bulk Carriers Corp., the largest U.S. listed dry bulk operator. In a letter to Star Bulk, Rear Admiral Paul Thomas of the USCG stated, "Less than 10 percent of all [non-U.S. flagged] ships that operate in the [U.S.] meet the eligibility requirements of this program, putting [Star Bulk's] qualified vessels in an elite class.

