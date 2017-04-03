PT&I Pacific Path to Market delegations arriving
Auckland based Pacific Islands Trade & Invest will welcome 25 small businesses arriving today for Auckland's Pasifika Festival on 25-26 March 2017. The full delegation of 25 companies from eight Pacific Islands countries is PT&I's biggest delegation to attend and showcase their products at the Pasifika Festival under the PT&I Pacific Path to Market programme.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|John Ruth
|270
|Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '14
|Musikologist
|10
|Logan County News (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carol Barrier
|1
|UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Shyshy
|2
|Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|FACT
|1
