Marshall Islands Registry is "Number Two"
The Republic of the Marshall Islands fleet now stands at 223,262,177 deadweight tons , making it the second largest registry in the world in terms of DWT. International Registries, Inc. and its affiliates have provided administrative and technical support to the RMI Registry since 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|John Ruth
|270
|Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '14
|Musikologist
|10
|Logan County News (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carol Barrier
|1
|UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Shyshy
|2
|Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|FACT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC