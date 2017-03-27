Marshall Islands Registry is "Number ...

Marshall Islands Registry is "Number Two"

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Marine News

The Republic of the Marshall Islands fleet now stands at 223,262,177 deadweight tons , making it the second largest registry in the world in terms of DWT. International Registries, Inc. and its affiliates have provided administrative and technical support to the RMI Registry since 1990.

Chicago, IL

