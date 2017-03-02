CDC: Zika birth defects have increased twenty-fold
Today, five additional jurisdictions-Arkansas, Nebraska, Nevada, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands- were awarded funding, bringing the total to 50 jurisdictions and more than $27 million in support of birth defects surveillance for fiscal years 2016 and 2017. The large majority have been born in Brazil, but the consequences of Zika infection during pregnancy are now being seen in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|John Ruth
|270
|Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '14
|Musikologist
|10
|Logan County News (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carol Barrier
|1
|UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Shyshy
|2
|Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|FACT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC