Lone teen rescued after 11 days adrift in Pacific

A helicopter pilot scanning remote northern Pacific waters for tuna was stunned last week to find not one but two boats carrying castaways who had been adrift for weeks, with a 14-year-old boy alone on one of the vessels. The pilot, operating the chopper from a trawler off the Marshall Islands, came across the boats by chance last week, leading to the rescue of three fishermen and the teenage boy, the Marshall Islands Journal reported this morning.

