February 17, 1944 - " U.S. troops land on Eniwetok atoll
Operation Catchpole is launched as American troops devastate the Japanese defenders of Eniwetok and take control of the atoll in the northwestern part of the Marshall Islands. The loss for the Japanese was significant: only 64 of the 2,677 defenders who met the Marine and Army force survived the fighting.
