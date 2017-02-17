February 17, 1944 - " U.S. troops lan...

February 17, 1944 - " U.S. troops land on Eniwetok atoll

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: History Television

Operation Catchpole is launched as American troops devastate the Japanese defenders of Eniwetok and take control of the atoll in the northwestern part of the Marshall Islands. The loss for the Japanese was significant: only 64 of the 2,677 defenders who met the Marine and Army force survived the fighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at History Television.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07) Aug '16 John Ruth 270
News Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '14 Musikologist 10
News Logan County News (Oct '14) Oct '14 Carol Barrier 1
News UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14) Jul '14 Shyshy 2
News Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14) Jun '14 SpaceBlues 1
News Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14) Apr '14 FACT 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC