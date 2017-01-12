Bill Gallagher Focuses on BWM, Qualship 21

Bill Gallagher, President, International Registries, Inc. shares his thoughts on the continuing growth of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Registry, the challenges of ballast water management regulations and the importance of Qualship 21. Ballast Water Management is on everyone's minds at the moment. Listening to the questions posed by industry stakeholders at our seminar on BWM regulations in London this November, it was clear to me that the industry needs practical answers, fast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.