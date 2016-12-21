New county entries in Who's Who 2917 ...

New county entries in Who's Who 2917 edition

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Hereford Times

TWO newly-appointed UK Ambassadors from Hereford and two former Cathedral School pupils are among the 930 new entries in the 2017 edition of Who's Who. Included in Who's Who, the latest edition was published this week, are potted biographies of 33,000 of some of the most famous and influential people in the world.

Chicago, IL

