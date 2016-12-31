Marshall Islands plunged into interne...

Marshall Islands plunged into internet blackout

The Marshall Islands have been plunged into an Internet blackout, angering businessmen as repairs are made to the country's submarine fiber-optic cable. The National Telecommunications Authority in Majuro has shifted all phone and internet communications from the cable to satellites, reducing the available bandwith by 97 percent.

