Investment Adviser Services
The Trust Fund Committee is seeking an Investment Adviser to provide investment advice to the Committee including the selection of money managers, take direction from the Committee regarding investments, help formulate the investment policy of the Fund, oversee day-to-day investments of the money managers, and provide monitoring and performance reports on a periodic basis. The Trust Fund is now in year 13 of a 20-year build-up after which annual distributions may be made to the Government of Republic of the Marshall Islands in fiscal year 2024 and thereafter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|John Ruth
|270
|Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '14
|Musikologist
|10
|Logan County News (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carol Barrier
|1
|UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Shyshy
|2
|Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|FACT
|1
