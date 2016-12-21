Investment Adviser Services

Investment Adviser Services

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Pensions & Investments

The Trust Fund Committee is seeking an Investment Adviser to provide investment advice to the Committee including the selection of money managers, take direction from the Committee regarding investments, help formulate the investment policy of the Fund, oversee day-to-day investments of the money managers, and provide monitoring and performance reports on a periodic basis. The Trust Fund is now in year 13 of a 20-year build-up after which annual distributions may be made to the Government of Republic of the Marshall Islands in fiscal year 2024 and thereafter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensions & Investments.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07) Aug '16 John Ruth 270
News Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '14 Musikologist 10
News Logan County News (Oct '14) Oct '14 Carol Barrier 1
News UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14) Jul '14 Shyshy 2
News Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14) Jun '14 SpaceBlues 1
News Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14) Apr '14 FACT 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC