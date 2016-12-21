Investment Adviser Services

The Trust Fund Committee is seeking an Investment Adviser to provide investment advice to the Committee including the selection of money managers, take direction from the Committee regarding investments, help formulate the investment policy of the Fund, oversee day-to-day investments of the money managers, and provide monitoring and performance reports on a periodic basis. The Trust Fund is now in year 13 of a 20-year build-up after which annual distributions may be made to the Government of Republic of the Marshall Islands in fiscal year 2024 and thereafter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensions & Investments.